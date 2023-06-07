iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.91

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 5442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12,130.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,016,000 after buying an additional 1,017,346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 1,062,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after buying an additional 653,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after buying an additional 419,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 120,131 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.