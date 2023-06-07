iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.91

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.91 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 5442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.