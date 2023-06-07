iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2272 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 561,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,574. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Dividend History for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

