iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.23

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2272 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 561,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,574. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

