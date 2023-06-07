iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Declares Dividend of $1.37 (NASDAQ:ESGD)

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.3665 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. 366,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.