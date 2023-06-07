iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Declares Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:ERET)

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4169 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ERET traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

