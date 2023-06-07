iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

