iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Declares Dividend of $0.98

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.9815 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.55. 1,356,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

