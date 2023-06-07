iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,911 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,535,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740,429. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

