iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,440 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $152,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $68.06. 9,380,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

