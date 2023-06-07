iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ETEC)

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:ETEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ETEC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. iShares Breakthrough Environmental Solutions ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

