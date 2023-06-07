iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 354,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 188,407 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $100.90. 18,504,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

