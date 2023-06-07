IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 84,450 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $543.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

