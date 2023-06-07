Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $43.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $40.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 334,112 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 739,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.