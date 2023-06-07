Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 57,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 72,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Ion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

