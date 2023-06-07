InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Rating) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 720,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,150% from the average session volume of 57,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.64.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert Property comprising an area of 4,258 acres located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

