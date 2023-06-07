Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,412% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,616 call options.
Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.