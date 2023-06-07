Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 40,593 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,412% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,616 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

