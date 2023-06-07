Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):
- 6/6/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/5/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00.
- 5/18/2023 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.
- 5/1/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/28/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00.
- 4/13/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 19,861,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,347,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.52.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the airline’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 378,102 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
