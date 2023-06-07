Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American Airlines Group (AAL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL):

6/6/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

6/5/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.50 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00.

5/18/2023 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/1/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00.

4/13/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 19,861,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,347,018. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Get American Airlines Group Inc alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the airline’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,214 shares of the airline’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 378,102 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.