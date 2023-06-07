Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSCT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The stock has a market cap of $336.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.59.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

