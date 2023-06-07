Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,876 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,815,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 445,043 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 815,354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 697,806 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

