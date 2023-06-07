Interactive Strength Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 7th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Interactive Strength’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Strength

About Interactive Strength

In other Interactive Strength news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,704,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,531.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 101,640 shares of company stock valued at $625,482 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.