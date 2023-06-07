Interactive Strength Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:TRNR)

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 7th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During Interactive Strength’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Interactive Strength Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
Insider Transactions at Interactive Strength
About Interactive Strength
Interactive Strength Inc provides digital fitness platform which combines premium connected fitness hardware products with live virtual personal training and coaching. Interactive Strength Inc is based in AUSTIN, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interactive Strength (TRNR)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.