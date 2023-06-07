Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after buying an additional 89,337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKSB opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $48.14.

About BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (BKSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-5 years. BKSB was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.