Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 41,160 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

