Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,354 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 222,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

