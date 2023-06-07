Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,610 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $392,000.

BATS:SMB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

