Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

