Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.