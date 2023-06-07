Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,272 shares of company stock valued at $140,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

