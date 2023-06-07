Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

