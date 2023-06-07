Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,682 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,884,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

