Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

EWH stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

