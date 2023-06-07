Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 2,497 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,480.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $23,824.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 817,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

