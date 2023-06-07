Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 10,801 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $109,630.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,749,488 shares in the company, valued at $200,457,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 490,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 4.54.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.