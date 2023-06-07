Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Radian Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,078. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

