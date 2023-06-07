Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $223,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirby by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

