Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 16,769 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,749,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $745,606.54.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60.
Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
