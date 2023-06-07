Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 2,201 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $322,116.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,337 shares in the company, valued at $15,855,119.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90.

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

FFIV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.94. 150,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 234.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.