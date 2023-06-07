Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 13,741 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,579,613.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $6,155,858.64.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $4,979,066.28.

On Monday, March 13th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76.

DDOG traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 4,747,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,734. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

