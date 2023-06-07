Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells 1,704 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $7.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 56,136,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $795,705,000 after buying an additional 2,586,742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $581,842,000 after buying an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after buying an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

