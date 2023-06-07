Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. 255,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,888. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $386,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

