Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,638.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Jonathan Ilany bought 2,900 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00.

Tiptree Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $369.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 183.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.