Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 2,679 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CSP Trading Up 2.4 %
CSPI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 5,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.22. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98.
CSP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.
CSP Company Profile
CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.
