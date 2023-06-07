Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Acquires 2,679 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Trading Up 2.4 %

CSPI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 5,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.22. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

CSP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

