Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Julian Gosse acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,500.00 ($82,450.33).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 33.19.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.