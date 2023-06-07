Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71.
About Incitec Pivot
