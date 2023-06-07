Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.15. 151,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 548,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.10 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $146,838.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $77,496.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,707 shares of company stock worth $3,413,147. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

