Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.89.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.54 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

