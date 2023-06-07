Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

