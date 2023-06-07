Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Hudson Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Hudson Resources

Hudson Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Greenland. The company holds 100% interests in the Nukittooq Niobium and Tantalum project, and Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element project, as well as a 31.1% interest in the White Moutain Anorthosite project.

