Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.