Hooker Furnishings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 3.0 %

HOFT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. engages in the design, market, and import of wooden and metal furniture, leather furniture, fabric-upholstered furniture, and outdoor furniture. It operates its business through the following business segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and All Other.

