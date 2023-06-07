HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 8.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 86,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 261,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

