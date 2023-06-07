Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.49. Hesai Group shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 35,762 shares changing hands.
HSAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000.
Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.
